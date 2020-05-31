Dear Editor: We've been given the advice - encouragement often lately: RESTRICTIONS SAVE LIVES.
How can Planned Parenthood continue to receive about $500,000 each year from the federal government to kill babies (345,000 last year) and not be given any restrictions? How about saving lives?
