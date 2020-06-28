I think what is getting my attention lately is about how confusing or codified certain messages are being brought forth by leaders, authorities, people in position who are supposed to know what is going on. When I can sense that this is semi-truth, I wonder what their motive is?
My opinion is that for many years this kind of language produces fear and after that controlling and manipulation and conditioning of humans. We must ask right now those victims that have survived this kind of brainwashing and how they finally found the truth to be free from guilt.
If you understand of humanity this is not new. When you want to control societies or countries you put forth false information and confusing messages with lies. It’s time to learn; who are you in the universe? The purpose of your life and the love which brings you to this existence and after that you can see and respect with your own conscience the existence of others.
