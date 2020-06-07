All the trouble of racism or prejudice can easily be associated with one thing: death. Death of hopes or dreams of people who live with neighborhoods (parents) that do not promote good values. After all how can you ask police to protect Minneapolis or St. Paul with six abortion clinics? Is this not a dichotomy? Maybe these innocent children are crying out from their graves? “I cannot breathe?”
I walked in the trench of a place in Kiev, Russia where Jews were filmed as machine guns mowed them down. A lady (German) cried out “my people killed those Jews and we (our Group) was dishonoring their memory. My leader Jackie from Minneapolis yelled back, “It was a Jew who died to set us free,” (i.e. Jesus Christ). So there you have it. Only God through His Son can clean up a city when people are filled with his love and forgiveness. This is true empowerment to be filled with God’s Spirit and love others as we would want to be loved. Cherish the memories of the innocent, protect those who can not protect themselves and walk in his light (Jesus) and listen to his quiet voice and he will direct our paths.
