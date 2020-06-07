Since I received an unsigned letter with no return address, I hope this Letter to the Editor will reach the writer and answer some of her/his accusations. Contrary to what you wrote, I am aware of the function of Planned Parenthood. You wrote, "Planned Parenthood is for women's health, not only for abortions." By this statement, you are admitting that P.P. is promoting abortion.
I am all for helping women who have no health insurance, but we may not forget the babies -- they have no health insurance, nor do they have anyone to love them!
These two statements of yours shocked me -- you wrote, " God wants everyone to be treated equal. Think about it."
I beg you to think about it -- Aren’t Babies Somebody?
Carol Van Someren
Baldwin
