You broke my heart, seeing you on the ground, with the vilest injustice that can exist. Your body pressed against the pavement. The minutes become eternal, when I saw how your life and spirit were freed from that. Oppression, your heart could not stand anymore. Many voices asked for help, many felt in their own soul, this human right: “He cannot breathe”. This is the call of life to fight against hatred, indifference, to say those police “why are you not protecting me?”
Your spirit has departed but not your voice. It continues today to all cowards who would crush this truth: I must be free. You have become the light for the right to exist, which cannot be silenced, so now many voices are raised, black and white in the whole nation. They are now speaking for you. They will not be placated! When they saw in your dying, we understood, “We have this right to exist and live in peace”. This is a God-given right!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.