It is past-time for OSHA to issue an emergency temporary standard on infectious disease -- something the Wisconsin labor movement has been calling for since the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no reason for the Department of Labor to stall when more than 100,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, as many as 50 million have lost their jobs, and 12 million have lost health insurance. The coronavirus pandemic is the greatest public health threat our country has faced, and OSHA, the agency whose job it is to protect workers, is missing in action. Under President Trump’s leadership OSHA is either completely unable, or worse, completely unwilling to protect workers on the job by issuing an emergency temporary standard on infectious disease
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A change is needed
- By Laurie Gruber Hammond
