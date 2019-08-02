After reading last week’s letter it’s quite apparent the writer hates this President. But over the last three plus years, he has gotten this country back to being respected and not taken advantage of - 180 degrees from Obama. Despite every trick played by the left and the democrats in Congress, President Trump has done more good for this country - and that’s key - “for this country” than the last four combined - and democrats despise that.
The writer further refers to the members of the “Jihad Squad” as ‘four honorable women’.. Really? So, four women in Congress who openly curse at and denigrate their President are considered honorable? Not even close. And one of the four is now under criminal investigation for immigration and tax fraud. Honorable indeed!
Democrats continue to rail against ‘the rich’. But who do they go to when it’s time to raise campaign funds? The “rich” of course. Hypocrisy to the max.
The totally corrupt Obama used every method to divide us, turn us against one another and run this country into third-world nation status. And if the traitorous, felonious (crimes publicly stated by FBI’s J. Comey) Hillary Clinton would have won she would have finished the job. But now that A.G. Barr is seemingly willing to actually apply the law equally maybe we’ll see a few dozen corrupt members of Obama’s regime receive long sentences in a federal prison. Justice would be served.
Democrats in government are interested in only four things: power, control, money, and being re-elected. They want this nation be another Venezuela. Over my dead body! This President is striving to do what’s needed to protect the citizens, this nation and everything it stands for. That’s important to me, and to the vast majority of voters.
He’s not a politician - he’s a businessman. Many may not like the fact that he’s brash, outspoken, has very high expectations of his staff, and uses Twitter to get his message out. I don’t care. Despite every obstacle, he’s doing what he was elected to do - and this nation will be the better for it.
Lee Christianson
