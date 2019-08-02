I have been asked to submit a letter to the editor on my thoughts about the current events so dominant on the news presently. The President of the U.S.A. is very slowly alienating almost every element of the American society. Putting a tariff on a great deal of goods imported from China (raising prices on a lot of things we buy) and having the same done to farm produce that China buys from us while he gets Congress to reduce the taxes on the ultra rich was a slick deal. Boy, you got to hand it to him, he sure is slippery. A whole lot of soy beans and corn are not going to be sold because of conditions in the markets.
And because he loves minorities so much, he says of the four honorable Congresswomen who are of color that they need to go back to their countries of origin to solve all their problems before then can solve any here. Now, three are natural born Americans and one was born in Somalia. She came here and now is an American citizen and has every legal right to serve the public as the President has.
After the hurricane happened in Puerto Rico, I noticed how little interest he took about their plight. That’s because most of the votes there are Democratic, and he did just the opposite of what he should have. Yes, he certainly is a president to a privileged few and with manners to match.
Thank you for letting me vent my anger.
Respectfully,
Carroll Klanderman
