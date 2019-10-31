Maybe caffeine has harmful effects, after all, especially when given to “little kids” such as Kristine Holmgren. In her “Halloween” article (Oct. 11, Baldwin Bulletin), Kristine made some “bogus” offensive statements.
First of all, Christians do not choose bogus, religious reasons to ignore your “magnificent celebration” of the dead!
Your five reasons for encouraging the celebration of Halloween are stupid and unbiblical. First of all, we are to seek forgiveness for our dark side; we don’t try to enjoy it. Secondly, you don’t need to use sex glands to prove your point. Thirdly, your “mean old man” who shuts off the lights is probably the Grandpa who takes his grandchildren fishing. Question – What holidays are you referring to that are part of a string of outlandish holidays inspired by Halloween? Also, why are you criticizing people for wearing too many clothes – maybe that’s wisdom, after all, winter is coming.
Now, your number one reason for enjoying Halloween is really sad. How about, instead of showing the world how to have fun by being a Witch, let’s show the world the love of Jesus!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.