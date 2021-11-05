I was really looking forward to going to see Antlers, the new Guillermo del Toro production, this past weekend. Before heading out to the theater, I watched one of my favorite movie critics on YouTube who said the beginning of the movie was excellent but at the end it got a little too preachy as well as a little too silly. As a pastor, I am used to preachy but as a movie critic, I have to be in a mood to hear some preaching from a film. I wasn’t in the mood to listen to a film lecture me about something. Then I watched a review of Last Night in Soho, which I didn’t like the movie trailer for, from another movie critic I respected and he gave it a pretty high rating. So, I decided to give it viewing based on his review. Boy, I am glad I went!
According to IMDB (Internet Movie Database) Last Night in Soho is about “an aspiring fashion designer who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s when she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour is not all that it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something darker.”
I didn’t know until I watched the review that this film employed two wonderful and masters of the screenwriting craft Edgar Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Both of them have written some very good films. Wright is responsible for Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs the World, and Ant-Man. While Wilson-Cairns has written 1917 and several episodes of Penny Dreadful. This comes through in spades watching Last Night in Soho, they know the craft of screenwriting well and create a story with a great plot, noteworthy themes and enthralling characters. Having a lot of experience in screenwriting, both of these writers also understand the concept of expectations. Typically, most average/ beginning screenwriters (me included) write to meet their audiences’ expectations. However, an extraordinary screenwriter writes to exceed audiences’ expectations which makes the stories much more compelling and fun to watch. Wright and Wilson-Cairns do this exactly, which is why I found it so refreshing to watch.
Since the actors have a lot of material to work with in this master class of a script, we see some pretty good performances. I was really impressed with the two leads Thomasin McKenzie and from The Queen’s Gambit Anya Taylor-Joy. They really made me care about the characters and how their stories would weave together. The rest of the actors put in some pretty solid performances as well, but not as good as the two stars.
Overall, I would give this movie an A (An Excellent Movie). Edgar Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns create a unique and engaging story. I loved that it was not a cookie cutter mystery/drama and that they actually exceeded my expectations at the end of the movie. This is one thing I have learned over and over again in my screenwriting endeavors is to try not to meet the audience expectations but to always to exceed them. The characters they created were compelling and felt fresh. I really enjoyed Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy (from the Queens’ Gambit) performances. They kept me engaged with the characters and even more importantly made me care about the characters. If you are looking for a well written mystery/drama which contains small amounts of the supernatural with excellent performances go out and watch this movie. You will not regret watching this one.
Last night in Soho is rated R for bloody violence, sexual content, language, brief drug material and brief graphic nudity. The film was directed by Edgar Wright. Screenwriters, I think the most important role, were Edgar Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Last Night in Soho stars a great cast in Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith.
