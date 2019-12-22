This review might sound like a broken record because it will probably sound a lot like my Zombieland: Double Tap review. However, this is where we are at with our current Hollywood system, where studios are too worried about losing money making new franchises or new intellectual properties because there is no built-in market. Full disclaimer I did not see the previous film in this series Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. However, I did see and enjoy the first movie in this series Jumanji which starred the late Robin Williams. Here is the crux of my complaints with a lot of the sequels or prequels that I see at the movie theater, do they actually advance the story or probably a more poignant question is do they even need to be made in the first place. For a good 90 percent of sequels and prequels the answer would be no, they are simply a cash grab. Jumanji: The Next Level is exactly this a cash grab. The previous movie in the series made five times the budget so a sequel was commissioned. I get that movie studios are a business, so we shouldn’t be surprised this happens, it just disappoints me. Does this rant mean that I hate all sequels? No, I am just disappointed that it takes resources from films that would be better movies or lead to different trends in film.
With all that being said, Jumanji: The Next Level, is not a bad movie. It is what I would characterize as a popcorn movie, meaning there are good action sequences, witty banter and pretty one-dimensional characters. Just eat some popcorn and enjoy the ride, just don’t try to think too hard about the plot. Not every movie needs to have super sophisticated plots or characters to be an enjoyable time, and this would be one of those cases. If you are looking for a lot of cool action sequences, you will not be disappointed here. Also, I really like all the interactions between the different characters. The witty dialogue had me laughing several times during the movie. This sequel is again more of the same as the previous movie which is about four teenagers who get sucked into a video game and have to find a way to survive and escape the game back to the real world. The twist for this sequel is that they need to go to new areas in order to save one of their friends.
It is a lot like any other sequel out there, so if you want more of an original story, I wouldn’t recommend this movie. Also, if you are looking for good strong characters and a well written plot, I would go adventuring somewhere. Jake Kasdan, the director from the film reprises his role here and also works as one of the screenwriters along with Jeff Pinkner. Pinkner is the more accomplished writer who has written a lot of these types of movies before and it shows. The plot is predictable and shallow but solid. I always wish for more, but familiarity brings the dollars home.
Overall, I would give this movie a B- (between a good and an average movie). I know with the new Star Wars movie coming out that this weekend that Jumanji: The Next Level will be an afterthought. However, if you don’t want to wait in line forever to see the end of the Star Wars trilogy or just want some good old-fashioned fun, take a look at this one. This is a good popcorn movie, don’t worry about the plot and just enjoy the ride and witty dialogue. The interaction of all the actors is what made this movie shine for me. So, if you enjoyed the last Jumanji movie you will probably enjoy this one.
Jumanji: The Next Level is rated PG-13 for adventure action, suggestive content and some language. Jumanji: The Next Level stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.