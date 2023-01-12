A new year is upon us and once again, we find ourselves reflecting on the previous year, and anticipating what is to come in 2023. Each year brings different hopes and challenges for each person. Many people view the new year as a fresh start, an opportunity to improve something in their lives or do something differently. There is no better time than the beginning of a new year for us to consider our health.

Do you remember the last time you saw your health care provider for a regular checkup? Do you have someone that you would consider your primary provider?  It is recommended that you see a provider every year for an annual exam. This provider could be a family practice physician, a physician’s assistant, a nurse practitioner, or a nurse midwife. Annual exams are beneficial for any age. Their context and goals also change with age. For example, a brand-new baby is seen on a regular basis to see if they are growing appropriately and reaching their developmental milestones. As we get older, however, we are more likely to develop problems including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and a variety of different cancers and conditions. Establishing care with a primary care provider is a great first step to committing to your overall health. Each year your provider can evaluate your risk level for certain diseases, offer recommended vaccines, and discuss simple lifestyle modifications that may help lessen your risk of these problems. They can also keep track of when you are due to have specific screenings or evaluations such as mammograms, colonoscopy, or cholesterol testing. 

