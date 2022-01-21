Happy 2022! I hope your new year is off to a good start.
In the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have begun more readily using tools for remote learning and meeting. Applications like Zoom, Go To Meeting, Google Hangouts and Face Time have seen widespread use. Internet providers have seen a surge in requests for higher speeds as people living and working from home need to interact with others online.
Broadband internet service, considered a luxury for the few as recent as a decade ago, is rapidly becoming a basic human right by some. I exaggerate, but you know what I am talking about. Between video meetings for work and school, streaming video and audio services, the speed and reliability of the internet is a concern for many.
Each week I conduct at least one meeting using Zoom with staff members at the five newspapers in our little group. Continuing education and training for our news and advertising staff is nearly always done by webinar now. The technology allows a very efficient use of time, greatly diminishing or eliminating travel time.
As a kid born in the 1960s, the adoption of this technology is the progression from science fiction to reality. It’s a strange sense of déjà vu when you get to talk with someone miles away, getting to see their face and surroundings. Captain Kirk of “Star Trek” and George Jetson of “The Jetsons” did this on a daily basis, with some great entertainment value. I never thought it would be something I would be able to do in my lifetime, but here we are.
These interactions have become more commonplace in the past two years and I think it’s probably time for some basic etiquette to be developed. In doing research for this column, I found there has been a lot written about this topic. From lighting and backgrounds to muting your microphone and pausing to let someone else speak, many people have opinions and thoughts.
It's seen by many as rude if you don’t mute your microphone when not speaking. Depending on how private your space is, co-workers and telephones ringing or dogs barking can be major distractions. If you mute yourself when not speaking, it’s very easy to begin speaking without unmuting, which will make others in the meeting tell you — usually all at the same time — that you are muted.
Looking at the webcam, not your screen, when speaking, is considered the best “eye contact” you can make during a meeting or call. While this is correct, it’s easier said than done. The temptation to look at the screen is great and hard to avoid.
And we have all seen the videos of children joining the meeting and the participants dressed for success on the top and wearing shorts or pajamas on the bottom.
Hey, it’s a brave new world. We will figure it all out. According to the cartoon, George Jetson will be born this year. That’s the good news. The bad news? The 1973 dystopian classic “Soylent Green” where pollution and overpopulation has led to dead people being recycled into crackers for others to eat, was set in 2022.
Sort of makes toilet paper shortages seem a little trivial, doesn’t it?
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
