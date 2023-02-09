The Winter prep sports season seems like it’s just started and now on Saturday, the playoff season will officially start.
The wrestling regionals will be held with Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central making the trip to Neillsville along with 10 other schools.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the individual sectional Feb. 18 in Amery. Furthermore, the top two teams from each regional will advance to the team sectional Feb. 14 at St. Croix Central.
Both the Blackhawks and Central have a great chance of advancing to the team sectional. The rest of the teams are Abbotsford/Colby, Bloomer/Colfax, Ellsworth, Mondovi/Eleva-Strum, Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal, Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek, Prescott, Regis/Altoona, Somerset, Spencer/Columbus Catholic and Stanley-Boyd.
The other regional will be in Osceola. Amery and St. Croix Falls look to be the favorites to advance to the team sectional.
The hockey playoffs are right around the corner as well. The WIAA released the pairings over the weekend with the Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team earning the No. 3 seed in the Division 2 sectional.
The defending sectional champion Blackhawks will host No. 6 Somerset either Feb. 16 or 17. If the Hawks survive, B-W will play the winner of No. 2 Menomonie/No. 7 West Salem Feb. 21. The top seed in the other half of the bracket is No. 1 Black River Falls.
Meanwhile, the St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team was seeded No. 1 and won’t play until Feb. 21. They will play the winner of No. 4 Hudson/No. 5 Eau Claire North in the semifinals. On the lower half of the bracket is No. 2 Chippewa Falls/Menomonie vs. No. 7 Black River Falls along with No. 3 Onalaska/No. 6 Somerset.
Onalaska is the defending sectional champion while the Fusion are seeking its first state berth since 2014.
January’s Most Viewed Online Stories
Facebook provided the Bulletin’s most viewed online story for January.
Scrolling through it one day and I came across a post from the St. Croix Central School District, in which Joe Klanderman, a 1997 graduate was profiled. Klanderman, now the defensive coordinator for the Kansas State University football team talked about what the Wildcats’ 2022 season and preparing for Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.
I reached out to Klanderman to see if he was interested in an interview, and he was. The result was a story which was viewed 430 times.
Coming in second was the information about Hudson Medical Center holding an open house. Placing third was the $15.1 million dollar winning Megabucks ticket claimed in Luck. Finishing fourth was a story about the recent Hudson Hot Affair and coming in fifth was Kyle Arjes, a Baldwin man accused of injuring a police officer.
This Week in History
According to history.com, Nelson Mandela, the leader of the movement to end apartheid in South Africa, was released from prison after 27 years on Feb. 11, 1990. Mandela eventually became South Africa’s president in 1994 and remained in politics until 1999.
