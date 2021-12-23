My youngest daughter turned 11 last month. For some reason, I tried to remember what Christmas gifts I got at that age and I couldn’t.
Now, what was Christmas Eve/Day like when I was that age? I can remember that.
More often than not, it was spent at my grandparents’ (my mom’s parents). She was one of five sisters, so, with 10-12 grandkids on Christmas Eve, yeah, the house could get full.
The grandkids would retreat to the basement or the upper level while the adults commandeered the dining room table (which is now my dining room table) and gab. It would get even worse when some of my grandma’s sisters would stop and visit. Bless their hearts, I can still remember the number of times my mom or her sisters would have to repeat what was said or scream it to one great-aunt in particular because she was hard of hearing.
This was in the days of no cell phones and internet. So, our form of entertainment at their house was either board games or card games. Solitaire became the game du jour with eight, sometimes 11 people playing at once (If some of my female relatives wore rings at the time, it could get especially violent).
As the night drew closer, smells of Pepperoni, Canadian bacon or Sausage pizzas would waffle throughout the house (my uncle worked for a local pizza franchise). I don’t know what was faster, Usain Bolt running in the Olympics or us grandkids eating our pieces of pizzas.
Because that led to our main event: The presents.
We would look under the tree to find how many had our names on it. There were many times in which we stacked our presents into a circle only to be told “I don’t think so” by our parents.
Then, the waiting would begin. “Don’t you dare open presents until we are done eating,” we heard more than once.
So, we would wait. “Are you done now?” we asked.
“We’re still eating,” was the response.
It got to the point where we knew and they knew, they were done eating, but the gift of gabbing was winning.
Anyway, we were finally rewarded. Some years, it was the oldest grandchild who got to open the first present and then it’d funnel down to the youngest. Or some years, it would go in reverse.
We would be done and then it was the adults’ turn. I can remember some of the adults (including my mother) unwrapping the presents so slowly and carefully they could use the wrapping paper for gifts (I have found myself thinking of that as I’ve gotten older as well, unfortunately).
I can also remember another one of my great aunts giving a box of Russell Stover chocolates to each one of her nieces. I can also recall asking my parents, which ones have peanut butter in them so I could have one.
Everyone would be enjoying their gifts and as the end of the night would come, some would leave, and some would spend the night (us included). The following morning, we would see what Santa brought us and then it’d be off to Church with the whole family and then back to Grandma and Grandpa’s for the day.
As I’m now entrenched as an adult, I hope to be making those same warm, loving memories for my children as it was done for me.
Merry Christmas everyone.
