They say art imitates life and as I age, I heartily agree.
“Everybody Loves Raymond,” the sitcom that starred comedian Ray Romano on CBS is a true gem. Great writing, outstanding cast. Always a “palate cleanser” for your soul if you have had a bad day or need to be cheered up.
There was an episode in the sixth season titled “It’s Supposed to be Fun” where the twin boys played on a basketball team. One of the twins was easily distracted when playing the game, much to the dismay of his father, the famous sportswriter.
The father works to encourage his son to become “serious” and focus on the game. The son tries to comply, but decides it is better to quit the team because the game was no longer fun. The father comes to grips with the fact his son doesn’t want to play the game the way he wants him to and thankfully accepts his son for who he is and not who the father wants him to be.
It's a lesson every child, parent and grandparent is faced with at some point in their lives. How we handle this situation can have a lasting impact on the lives of many.
Regular readers of this column know I was not blessed with the athletic gene. My hand-eye coordination is not the best, I have flat feet and let’s just say it didn’t work out for me to play sports.
My daughters inherited some of the same things and they tried sports at a young age, t-ball and soccer. They enjoyed the social aspect of being part of a team but weren’t die hard competitors. We attended games and cheered them on and celebrated at the end of the games, win or lose.
I can certainly relate to Ray Romano’s character and his desire for his child to be a star. We all hope our children can be successful at anything they pursue, I believe it’s had wired into our DNA.
We also have a sense of pride that can sometimes be easily damaged if we feel things are going the way others want them to go. There are “good” fans and “bad” fans and the definition of both is a very subjective thing to every individual.
All of these thoughts, images and emotions came flooding back last week when my wife and I attended the final basketball game of the season for our seven-year-old granddaughter’s basketball team. The game was four 10-minute quarters of excitement as each team tried to score some points. At the age of seven, the children are still learning the basics of the game and being able to bounce the ball without travelling is, in many ways, as much a sign of success as scoring a basket or getting a rebound.
Our granddaughter Sera enjoys bouncing the basketball and shooting. She’s not a fan of the close contact involved in defense or getting in and securing a rebound. It’s just not her thing.
She did a great job the four or so times she touched the ball. (Yes, I did count, I AM her grandfather, after all.) In the end, her team won, 16-14. I watched my daughter shout encouragement and some directions from the stands. She did well, also.
God bless the folks who coach those teams and work to make the game fun to play and fun to watch.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.