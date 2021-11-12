Marvel movies have been coming out pretty regularly this year. Most of that was due to the release schedules being altered by Covid. Interesting enough the Marvel movies are turning to different characters that are not household names like Thor or Captain America. Personally, I never read the Eternals comic book, so I didn’t know what to really expect as I stepped into the darkened movie theater.
According to IMDb the Eternals is “the saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who live on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations.” One thing this description fails to mentions is that Eternals are on Earth to defend human beings from the deviants. Unfortunately, these deviants have zero personality and pretty awful special effects compared to the other Marvel movies.
Here lies one of my main gripes with the last couple of Marvel movies, in that the antagonists are almost nonexistent. I think the writers for this movie, Chloe Zhao, Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo, forgot one of the most basic rules of screenwriting in that you need to craft a compelling antagonist. Without an absorbing antagonist it takes a lot more for audiences to latch onto the main characters of the film. Deviants are not it; they don’t have an interesting back story and the film plot regards them little more than cannon fodder for the eternals to plow through.
To make matters worse, they have 10 characters who make up this band of Eternals. Having so many characters present really requires the film to be longer not because it needs to be for plot reasons but simply due to the fact, we have to come to understand who each of our main characters. This is where the major sin of the film comes into play which is it runtime. Eternals is so bloated with a runtime over two and a half hours. I have nothing against long movies, I loved Dune which had a long run time as well. The difference here is that the extra time in Eternals is not spent moving the story forward or giving us some great insight into our main characters, instead it felt like a bunch of pointless back stories which doesn’t give us a better feel for the characters.
With the writing being a little suspect, the other parts of the movie don’t help bail it out. The acting is okay. However due to the writing, the characters feel very swallow, even with all the extra time which the film wastes as it tries to tell us only one thing that is really important about each character. The visual effects in this movie are actually pretty subpar compared to other Marvel movies and they did a good job of taking me out of my suspension of disbelief.
Overall, I would give this movie a B- (A Little Better than Average). It is a Marvel movie, so there is a least a thresh hold that it hits in terms of story, character and special effects. However, the last couple of Marvel movies have been devoid of one important thing which is a strong antagonist. There is no big bad guy or bad gal in this movie which I think really cuts down on the stakes and doesn’t give you somebody to root against. There are also way too many characters to track and to care about in the movie. The story would have been served better with less eternals for the audience to care about. The biggest sin this movie makes though is that it way too bloated with a run time over 2.5 hours. My rating would have been a lot higher if they would have tightened a number of things up and cut the run time by at least 30 if not 50 minutes. The acting was fine though it was nothing to write home about. As I expressed before the high number of eternals that we follow in this movie makes it hard to latch onto them and the actors don’t really differentiate themselves enough to make it interesting. Lastly the special effects pulled me out of the movie because of the poor quality of the effects for your average Marvel movie. I would wait until this comes out on Disney plus.
Eternals is rated PG-13 for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality. Note Eternals does showcase the first Marvel “sex scene” which is very tame but something they haven’t done before in other movies. The film was directed by Chloe Zhao Screenwriters, I think the most important role, were Chloe Zhao, Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo. Eternals stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie.
