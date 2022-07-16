Annuities can cause people to fall into one of three categories:
1) I don’t really understand them
2) I love them
3) Keep them as far away from me as possible
Typically, when someone has an experience with annuities, good or bad, they will fall into category 2 or 3. Annuities are complex products that need thoughtful consideration before leaping into a contract – because that’s exactly what it is: a contract, with rules and restrictions whereby, breaking them can create costly penalties to the owner of the annuity.
There are quite a few different types of annuities so let’s keep it general. Annuities may provide an excellent way to protect yourself against market downturns. Some offer a stream of income that’s backed by the strength and claims-paying ability of the insurance company but only for certain period of time. Some offer a stated limit of loss and a stated limit of gain. Others offer you more extensive market participation. Still, other annuity benefits can include return of premium, guaranteed lifetime withdrawals, catastrophic clauses, and legacy benefits.
Most annuities come with the same downsides, but some can be specific to the type of annuity and a common concern is access to the money. Access to only 10% of the balance per year is a common restriction. So, if you need liquidity, an annuity might not be the best fit for you. Finally, while some annuities can protect your downside, they can also limit your upside potential. Too much protection can cause lost earnings potential.
Just as there are other pros, there are other cons; so, make sure to have a thorough discussion with your advisor before committing to an annuity. Remember, these are complex products that need to be considered carefully before purchasing. Make sure your advisor explains why this solution is in your best interest and how it fits into your ultimate goals and needs before jumping into one.
Jose Alvarez is a Financial Advisor with LPL. Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. WESTconsin Credit Union and WESTconsin Investment Advisors are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using WESTconsin Investment Advisors and may also be employees of WESTconsin Credit Union. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of WESTconsin Credit Union or WESTconsin Investment Advisors. Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:
Not Insured by NCUA or Any Other Government Agency Not Credit Union Guaranteed Not Credit Union Deposits or Obligations May Lose Value
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.