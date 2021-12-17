So, it’s just a little over a week until Christmas. How are you doing?
Have you finished your shopping? Have you STARTED your shopping?
If you are done, good for you. Congratulations on being organized and focused. If you haven’t started, I have good news for you: the procrastinators anonymous meeting this week has been canceled. (Thanks to TMS Auto in Baldwin for the procrastinators quip. They have great messages on their sign!)
It is the most wonderful time of the year. It’s also a time of great stress and anxiety as many struggle to achieve unrealistic standards for decorating, gifts, parties and meals. We love Christmas, but it can literally drive many to drink.
I admit as an older man who has been married for the majority of my life to the same woman, my “burden” at Christmas is limited to hauling boxes, pushing carts and paying for things. I’ve had a very good run in life, but even as laid back and limited as my involvement is, even I feel stressed.
I try to be “in the moment” as much as possible, striving to enjoy what is happening at face value, no more, no less. I say “try” because it is often an effort to do this with so many things happening concurrently or in rapid succession. Let’s face it, the holidays for many are a carefully stacked domino display, set to be sprung at the exact correct moment. I’ve never done it, but I imagine placing dominoes in an arrangement that creates something cool as a result of a chain reaction has got to be stressful. Nearly as stressful as getting ready for Christmas.
I have begun playing Christmas music in the car and in the background at work. I find Amy Grant’s many Christmas albums familiar and relaxing. If I want to go down memory lane, I play Bing Crosby or Mannheim Steamroller. My adult daughters recoil at the mention of Mannheim Steamroller Christmas because when they were young, the cassettes and compact discs were on a heavy rotation at our home and offices, played a lot.
In the evening, I love to watch old Christmas movies. I am hard pressed to name my favorite, there are so many to enjoy. I can always watch “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” made in 1942 starring Bette Davis, Ann Sheridan and Monty Wolley as a pompous radio commentator who slips and falls in a small town in Ohio and is forced to spend a couple of weeks recuperating. Very funny.
“The Shop Around the Corner,” made in 1940, stars Jimmy Stewart and Margaret Sullavan as co-workers in a shop in Budapest. The pair respond to an ad for a pen pal and begin anonymously corresponding to each other. Their letters bring them to a romantic relationship while in person they can’t seem to stand each other. Wonderful cast, well written.
Stewart stars in the 1946 classic “It’s A Wonderful Life” as a duty driven man who contemplates suicide on Christmas Eve. If you haven’t seen it, who are you?
I could write an entire column on other great Christmas movies.
Do yourself a favor, find a way to get perspective on the holidays before they slip by. Christmas is about the experience, not the things.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
