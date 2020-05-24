One of the things I am learning about as an aspiring screen writer is that you need to write about what is going on in your life. Writing like this, makes your writing so powerful because you are using emotions and situations that are meaningful at this time in your life. As I approach middle age, I have been drawn to movies that feature characters and situations that speak to where I am at this particular point in my life. Who would have known that Bad Boys For Life would have actually given me a couple of minutes of pause and reflection in a franchise that has been more about shoot outs and car crashes?
Bad Boys for Life is the continuing story of Marcus (played by Martin Lawrence) and Mike (played by Will Smith) who are cops in Miami. These partners must take on a new deathly threat from crime lord Armando Armas (played by Jacob Scipio) while dealing with changes in their lives.
Before watching this movie, I viewed Bad Boys II which came out in 2003. Bad Boys II was an okay movie, it kept me entertained but it was nothing special. It was your typical blockbuster movie, lots of show with a pretty mediocre story. I was really shocked at how much depth this movie had. Here is something that is even more stunning, I think this film actually builds on the previous movies and makes the characters more complex. Most sequels tend to simply just try to do a variation on a previous theme that the other films have explored. I applaud Bad Boys for Life for acknowledging that characters need to have growth. Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan were the right picks to pen this movie because they both have had experienced with writing for leads that are facing middle age and all the issues that come along with it. Granted the story isn’t perfect, in that they dip into some soap opera type writing, but it is actually tries to allow us to see character growth and makes the characters face some interesting and poignant choices. There were actually several brief moments that I felt like I really identified with these two and their struggles.
If you liked Smith and Lawrence as duo before, you will feel at home. The chemistry between the two of them hasn’t missed a beat since their last movie. These are not Oscar performances, but they will make you laugh and care about the characters.
Overall, I would give this movie a B (A Good Movie). To be honest, I wasn’t expecting that much from this movie, because I thought it would be a mindless yet enjoyable action movie like its predecessors. I was shocked to see that movie had good set pieces for action, but it also had a story that was pretty descent. The reason that this film worked story wise has to do with the writers Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan who have written other screen plays like The Grey, Death Wish, and Blood Father which feature their leads who are dealing with their mortality due to the work they do and their age. There was a lot of surprising depth to the characters which I haven’t seen over the previous films. Martin Lawrence and Will Smith reprise their roles from the previous films, and it feels like it hasn’t been 17 years since the last movie came out. They don’t miss a beat and are just as good of a duo as they have been in the previous movies. I will admit, and the movie does this too with one scene that the film can feel a little too much like a daytime soap opera. However, if you like cop movies, or enjoyed the previous Bad Boys films, I would check this one out.
Bad Boys for Life is rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout, sexual references and brief drug use. The film was directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah while the writers were Peter Craig and John Carnahan. Bad Boys for Life stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Vanessa Hudgens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.