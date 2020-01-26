Well, we are on the back side of January now. February and Ground Hog’s Day are coming up, the days are getting longer, and we can now dare to dream of spring.
OK, after getting hammered by snow and cold last weekend, the groundhog is going to have to jackhammer the opening to his home to make his appearance Feb. 2.
Yes, it’s the time of year when we retreat to our homes, ice arenas and gymnasiums to find diversions. Cabin fever is beginning to be a thing in some households.
For me, I usually begin to think very random thoughts. Some of these make their way into columns, others are better left unsaid.
My late mother was a fan of my column. I think it’s an unwritten law that moms need to be proud of what we do, but after her passing I found a scrapbook where she had clipped my columns out and pasted them in the book. I was very touched by the gesture.
My sisters have encouraged me as well, giving me ideas. My sister Cathie found the following on social media and gave it to me. I think many of you can relate to some or all of these.
If you were born in rural Wisconsin (or Minnesota):
You know how to Polka, but never tried it sober.
You know what 'knee-high by the Fourth of July' means.
You know it is traditional for the bride and groom to go bar hopping between the church & the reception.
You know the difference between "Green" and "Red" farm machinery and would fight with your friends on the playground over which was better.
You buy Christmas presents at Fleet & Farm.
You spent more on beer and liquor than you did on food at your wedding.
You hear someone use the word 'uff-dah' and you don't break into uncontrollable laughter.
You or someone you know was a 'Dairy Princess' at the County Fair.
You know that 'combine' is a noun.
You let your older siblings talk you into putting your tongue on a steel post in the middle of winter.
You think Lutheran and Catholic are THE major religions.
You know that 'creek' rhymes with 'pick.'
Football schedules, hunting season, and harvest are all taken into consideration before wedding dates are set.
A 'Friday night date' is getting a six-pack and taking your girlfriend shining for deer, and then out for Friday night fish fry.
On Saturday you go to your local bowling alley.
There was at least one (if not several) in your class who had to help milk cows in the morning before school.
You have driven your car on a lake.
You can make sense of 'upnort', 'bat-tree', and 'warrsh.'
Every wedding reception dance you have ever been to has the Hokey Pokey and the Chicken Dance.
Your definition of a small town is one that has only one bar.
The local gas station sells live bait.
At least twice a year some part of your home doubles as a meat processing plant.
You think that the start of deer season (or the Packers going to the Super Bowl) is a national holiday.
I hope you got a smile out of some of those. Stay warm!
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
