Well, this is it. This paper marks my first full year as editor of the Baldwin Bulletin.
Technically my first day was August 21, so it’s been one year and nine days by the time this week’s paper is delivered to your mailbox. After one year of writing my column for this paper, I think it is only right to make this column a “thank you.”
Thank you to everybody who has been patient with me, and with all of us here at the Baldwin Bulletin this past year. Filling the shoes of a family that has owned the paper for a century is daunting enough, but coming into the newspaper industry for the first time after coming out of college only two years prior was something I certainly was not ready for. This entire year has been a learning experience for me filled with mistakes, humility and sometimes (God willing) success. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all your patience.
Next, let me thank each and every one of you that stuck around. Nobody likes change. I’ve said that before – it’s just the truth. For those of you that knew the Hawley family and their work with the Baldwin Bulletin, the thought that someone else was coming in and taking ownership of the paper you had grown accustomed to for so many years was likely not a welcome one. For those of you that stuck it out and trusted us to deliver a paper that was worth your time means so much to us. So, thank you for that as well.
Next, let me take the opportunity to thank our new subscribers. For three weeks, we sent the Baldwin Bulletin to the mailboxes of everyone in the Baldwin-Woodville area in hopes that we would gain a few more subscribers. As of the time I’m writing this column, we have 216 new subscribers to the paper. I am floored by the number of those who read the paper and felt it was deserving enough of your time and subscription. Thank you, dear new and valued readers.
To be honest, “thank you” isn’t a strong enough sentiment to how I really feel. This last year has been nothing but learning for me. I learned how to be a reporter, a stronger writer, a photographer and an editor. I stepped into a career I knew nothing about and simply felt my way through all of it and I am so lucky to have members of this community willing to guide me through and forgive my shortcomings.
Whatever you may feel about my last year at the Baldwin Bulletin, I only want you to know that I try my hardest to make your paper worth reading every week. Every kind word and every criticism that I receive, I take to heart. This is your paper, and I am humbled and grateful to be a part of it. So, one last time; thank you all so very much for my first year as your editor of the Baldwin Bulletin newspaper.
I always welcome your comments, questions, and concerns. Please feel free to reach out to me at any time.
Matt Anderson
805 Main Street
Baldwin, Wisconsin 54002
