This past Monday, I got to do something that I love doing which is going to the movie theater with my kiddos. It is always fun to watch a movie with them and see their reactions. We always have a great time in the car afterwards as we discuss what we liked about the movie; how the plot worked or didn’t work; or how much we disagree with each others opinion. My daughter puts it this way “you are just wrong dad.”
The movie for that day was Sing 2. If you haven’t seen the original Sing, it is about according to IMDB which is the internet movie database a hustling theater impresario’s attempt to save his theater with a singing competition becomes grander than he anticipates even as its finalists find that their lives will never be the same. Sing 2 is a continuation of the story, but this time the stakes are bigger. Instead of being in their hometown they are in an even bigger city trying to make it work.
I really enjoyed this movie. The reason for this was because of Garth Jennings’ ability to craft an engaging, thoughtful and emotional story. I don’t always think Hollywood understands how important it is to have a good story in place because it really sets the tone for the whole film. There were two things that really stood out to me in terms of Jennings’ writing craft. The first one was that he actually made the characters grow over the course of the picture. Many sequels fail because there is no growth in the characters or instead there is rehash of the challenges, they had in the first film. This is hard to do because many times the original challenges for the characters were subdued in the first film. It takes a lot of imagination to come up with obstacles that are not the same as the original film but not too different. Jennings nails it. The second thing that he does which really elevates this movie is that he has subplots that enhance the main themes. I hate to say but many of the movies I watched, looking at you Matrix Resurrections, don’t have any good subplots or let us face it any subplots at all. Jennings not only has a subplot but it actually ties into the main theme of the movie. Bravo!
The voice cast was excellent. I am reminded of how talented and versatile many of the actors we see on screen are. The songs they picked for this film were amazing and fit the theme and the situation they were used in perfectly. To be honest, one song had me close to tears. If a movie can get an emotional response out of me, they definitely are doing something good.
Overall, I would give this movie a “A” (An Excellent Movie). Writer/Director Garth Jennings does an amazing job with this sequel. I was impressed that he was able to ramp up the stakes and tension for this sequel. He also does something crucial in that we see the characters from the original movie actually go through some type of change. Many film makers fail to allow their characters to grow or change which causes many sequels to feel stale. Sing 2 is fresh as the original because of this attention to good story craft. I was even more impressed that several of the subplots latched onto the main theme and paid this theme off at the end of the movie. When writers layer their subplots like Jennings does it creates a richer and more meaningful story. Another factor that was key for this sequel was its use of songs. I am happy to report that they picked ones that not only went good with what they were trying to portray but actually enhanced the themes and situations. To be honest, I normally don’t get too emotional during movies, but there was one scene at the end that hit me right in the feels. If the film maker can do that, then they are doing their job and I have to give them props. Go see this one. Kids and adults will enjoy this sequel and will probably be humming many of the songs.
Sing 2 is rated PG for rude material and mild peril/violence. The film was directed and written by Garth Jennings. Sing 2 stars the voice talents of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson.
