I was invited to attend the dedication of the Veterans Memorial Wing at the Hammond Health Services on Jan. 29.
The ceremony was well done and for those veterans who reside there to have their own wing is a great idea.
Yet, that’s not the thing that struck me the most from it.
One of the highlights of the ceremony was members from the VFW Post 10818 in New Richmond going over the proper steps in folding the American flag.
The woman providing the narration said the flag is folded 13 times. My mind went to in honor of the original 13 colonies.
It’s not. As she explained, the folds are in honor of the following (courtesy of legion.org)
The first fold of our flag is a symbol of life.
The second fold is a symbol of our belief in eternal life.
The third fold is made in honor and remembrance of the veteran departing our ranks, and who gave a portion of his or her life for the defense of our country to attain peace throughout the world.
The fourth fold represents our weaker nature; as American citizens trusting in God, it is to Him we turn in times of peace, as well as in times of war, for His divine guidance.
The fifth fold is a tribute to our country, for in the words of Stephen Decatur, “Our country, in dealing with other countries, may she always be right, but it is still our country, right or wrong.”
The sixth fold is for where our hearts lie. It is with our heart that we pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
The seventh fold is a tribute to our armed forces, for it is through the armed forces that we protect our country and our flag against all enemies, whether they be found within or without the boundaries of our republic.
The eighth fold is a tribute to the one who entered into the valley of the shadow of death that we might see the light of day, and to honor our mother, for whom it flies on Mother’s Day.
The ninth fold is a tribute to womanhood, for it has been through their faith, love, loyalty and devotion that the character of the men and women who have made this country great have been molded.
The 10th fold is a tribute to father, for he, too, has given his sons and daughters for the defense of our country since he or she was first born.
The 11th fold, in the eyes of Hebrew citizens, represents the lower portion of the seal of King David and King Solomon and glorifies, in their eyes, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.
The 12th fold, in the eyes of a Christian citizen, represents an emblem of eternity and glorifies, in their eyes, God the Father, the Son and Holy Ghost.
When the flag is completely folded, the stars are uppermost, reminding us of our national motto, “In God We Trust.”
I had no idea. I can say I learned something new every day.
What would you do?
I was at an area fast food establishment recently and was about halfway through the main course of my meal when I pulled out a long light-colored hair from it. For those who know me, I have short black-grayish hair.
I was with two other people, one older and one younger. The older person said take it back and get a new one. I was a little unsure at first because I’m not a big fan of confrontation and part of me was, I’ll just finish it.
The older person made more convincing points, so I went up to the registers and showed it to someone. They asked me what it was, I told them, and they said we will get you a new one, which they did. Everything ended up just fine.
Was I wrong in at least hesitating before bringing it back? Just curious.
