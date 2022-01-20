Everyone knows Martin Luther King, Jr’s. famous speech while leading the 1963 March on Washington which included those famous four words.
While researching more information about the man, I clicked on a story in which it talked about famous quotes he uttered. ‘
I was impressed with the first one I read and then I scrolled down and was impressed even more.
I had no idea he had this many inspirational quotes and I don’t think a lot of other people did as well. So, thanks to al.com, here’s more from Martin Luther King, Jr.
“We’ve got some difficult days ahead. But it really doesn’t matter with me now because I’ve been to the mountaintop… I’ve looked over and I’ve seen the promised land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight that we as a people will get to the promised land.”
“Change does not roll in on the wheels of inevitability but comes through continuous struggle.”
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
“Shallow understanding from people of goodwill is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will.”
“Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”
“We are not makers of history. We are made by history.”
“The hottest place in Hell is reserved for those who remain neutral in times of great moral conflict.”
“All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.”
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
“There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because his conscience tells him it is right.”
“We must develop and maintain the capacity to forgive. He who is devoid of the power to forgive is devoid of the power to love. There is some good in the worst of us and some evil in the best of us. When we discover this, we are less prone to hate our enemies.”
“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
“If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”
“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”
“Never, never be afraid to do what’s right. Especially if the well-being of a person or animal is at stake. Society’s punishments are small compared to the ones we inflict on our soul when we look the other way.”
“If I cannot do great things I can do small things in a great way.”
“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands in times of challenge and controversy.”
“That old law about ‘an eye for an eye’ leaves everybody blind. The time is always right to do the right thing.”
“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”
“Rarely do we find men who willingly engage in hard, solid thinking. There is an almost universal quest for easy answers and half-baked solutions. Nothing pains some people more than having to think.”
