Hip hop Christmas carols soaked the air as I stood in the check-out at Cub Foods. The woman in front of me shifted her toddler to her left hip and smiled as I tossed a Snickers bar in my cart.
The sour scent of dirty diaper and exhaustion circled the poor woman and I saw fatigue in her eyes as she struggled with her squirming child.
I offered to hold her purse as she shifted to sign for the sale.
“No, thanks,” she smiled, “And no offense. You look like a fine person, but ain’t no one going to hold my purse but me.”
I winced at the rejection but understood. These days, no one can be trusted. Everyone is suspect. And these are hard times for knee-jerk-liberal-do-gooders such as I.
We live in a climate of economic fear and trembling, where even a sweet, round-faced, Christmas loving old-lady Svenska is seen as a threat.
Hard to let your guard down – even when surrounded by music reminding us that chestnuts are capable of roasting on an open fire, and Jack Frost will only nip, not devour your nose.
We’re not buying it. Not drinking the Kool Aid, even if it’s flavored with candy cane and cinnamon. Too savvy to be taken. Too slick to be suckered. No siree bob – money is too hard to come by and too easy to lose.
How did we get to this Scrooge-worshipping place? Consider the ethics of our financial landscape during these, the closing days of 2019.
In spite of the comfort and joy preached by Mr. Trump, over 100 thousand Wisconsinites are unemployed this season.
Many others are underemployed, working without benefits or medical coverage. Even those of us lucky to serve in long-term positions worry about the vulnerability of our jobs, the rising cost of living and the debt load under which we suffer.
And we are suffering. Wisconsin citizens are like everyone else in the United States. According to a recent poll by the Associated Press, over sixty percent of us admit to spending some time each day worrying about the money we owe.
We worry about our home mortgages, our car debts. Our biggest worry, however, is for the debt burden placed upon our credit cards.
Three-fourths of us carry them. Over sixty percent of us have already used them to buy things we cannot afford this holiday.
The presents are nice, but the debt is naughty. And our holiday pout turns into post-Christmas anguish when the interest rates on our cards rise and the value of our dollar falls.
The constellation adds up to a nation on a sleigh-ride to financial ruin. Meanwhile, we hear the jolly jingle from the pockets of those the filthy rich, thriving in this goofy economy.
Meet the Wisconsin one-percenters Forbes' Magazine recently invited to join their world billionaires list: John Menard Jr., Menards, $10.5 billion; Herbert Kohler Jr. and family, Kohler Co., $7.3 billion; Diane Hendricks, ABC Supply, $6.3 billion; James Cargill II, Cargill, $4 billion; H. Fisk Johnson, $3.8 billion; Judy Faulkner, Epic, $3.6 billion.
So much money in so few hands. It’s enough to make even Zuzu stop believing in angels.
So, in a financial environment like this, how can a knee-jerk liberal spender hope to make the holidays merry? How to avoid making the rich richer?
Five ways:
1. Make a list. Check it twice. Budget for the holiday and stick to it. Announce it to your family. Warn your friends. Homemade gifts and hand cooked meals are a delight. Believe it. Live it. Do it.
2. Promise yourself last year was your last holiday dedicated to the glorification of plastic. Declare it and live it; this day forward, no more debt. Dive deep into your true values and live there.
3. Identify the cards you can pay off this year and resolve to do so. The rest resolve to pay down.
4. Keep one debit card and throw away all other plastic. If you refuse to part with that sexy little Macy’s card, lock it in your safety deposit box. The extra trouble will discourage you from its use.
5. Finally, this holiday and every day, walk in the light and keep goodwill in your heart. Go out of your way to do something loving every day. Lift a heavy package for a senior shopper. Pass a bag lady twenty bucks. Carry groceries to the car for a struggling young mother.
The world is crawling with corporate Scrooges, Grinches and others hell-bent on stealing your knee-jerk-liberal holiday cheer.
Don’t let it happen. Have yourself a merry little Christmas. Let your heart be light.
Next year, after the elections, who knows? All our troubles may be out of sight.
