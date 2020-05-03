Don’t get me wrong! I believe we have every right, and responsibility, to celebrate important occasions in our lives… but how much is necessary? Our human existence has been marked with events that were deemed important, significant or historical. The events marked this way were set by those in authority over us or the significance depends on ethnicity, region, family or individual.
Within my own house, some celebrations have been given greater significance. Example: The Tooth Fairy was a “BIG DEAL” with our first born… the Fairy got a bit more delayed a few times with each child… (guilty as charged)! This along with so many others and I don’t want to bore you.
The Church celebrates Easter. It is the holiest of holidays, so significant that we celebrate it for 50 days! “Alleluia, Jesus Christ is risen! He is risen indeed, Alleluia!” is our welcome call and response at our worship services. The significance of this celebration for us is that this isn’t about us doing anything. The significance is about God, in Christ Jesus’ “doing.” His overcoming sin, death and the grave! Our celebrating what he has done, is our joyful response to God’s “doing” for us.
Easter isn’t dependent on us to re-produce the resurrection. It is solely ours to proclaim it.
So, maybe Easter Sunday was a bust for you. No family gatherings. No Easter Egg hunt. No family picture of the kids in their new Easter Sunday best. Let me be clear here, in the church, “every” Sunday is Easter Sunday from that first Easter Resurrection Day, and from now on!
Did you choose not to purchase an Easter Lily this year because no one would see it? Well, we purchased a share of our Lilies, using this mindset; “if a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound.” I believe the tree makes a whole lot of noise as it crashes to the ground with or without our ears to hear because that’s what happens when a tree falls, it makes noise! We purchased the Easter Lilies because we chose to remember Easter’s significance and the lily was one symbol of the resurrection that would help us remember those who proclaimed it to us.
Where does this leave us? Take every opportunity to move into the upcoming months with bunches and bunches of events with all the hoopla you can muster. As a matter of fact, maybe you will celebrate them better because you know what was missed. Kudos to the drive-by birthday parades, the card showers, the parking lot weddings, the “under the lights” gatherings.
(Psalm 150:1-6 ESV) Praise the Lord! Praise him with trumpet sound; praise him with lute and harp! Praise him with tambourine and dance; praise him with strings and pipe! Praise him with sounding cymbals; praise him with loud clashing cymbals! ... Celebrate, it’s good for you!
