Hold on. When godlessness rules, the ride is going to get rough. Because the world has fallen into sin and death, the ride is always rough. Hold on.
Hold on to the truth of who God is. “God is our refuge and strength, and ever present help in trouble. ...Be still and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth. ...The LORD Almighty is with us.” – Psalm 46
Hold on to the truth of who the Jesus of the cross and resurrection is. “The Son is the radiance of God’s glory and the exact representation of his being, sustaining all things by his powerful word.” – Hebrews 1:3
Hold on to the truth of who we become through faith in Jesus of the cross and resurrection. “How great is the love the Father has lavished on us, that we should be called the children of God! And that is what we are!” – 1 John 3:1
Hold on to the truth of how God sees you, his beloved, in the Jesus of the cross and resurrection. “The LORD your God is with you, he is mighty to save. He will take great delight in you, he will quiet you with his love, he will rejoice over you with singing.” – Zephaniah 3:17.
Hold on.
And when it feels like your strength is growing weak, remember that you are held.
You are held. “For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth nor anything else in all creation will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” – Romans 8:38,39
You are held. “I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; no one can snatch them out of my hand. My Father, who has given them to me, is greater than all; no one can snatch them out of my Father’s hand.” – John 10:28,29
Hold on. You are held. Measure God’s love by the cross and his power by the resurrection. The future is glorious.
