I greet you ahead of a Declared National Holiday in which we might be willing to recognize all the goodness that has been shown to us through our collective use of resources and our joined forces which has allowed us to experience another successful and bountiful harvest. Oh that could include gratitude to God for those raw resources and the seasons that allow these accomplishments to happen. I encourage you to believe in something much bigger than the “me and my” skill sets. I’m working from a belief in a Divine Being who has gifted all of us with everything that we have including our abilities.
This mindset pushes me to not limit my celebration to the last Thursday of November as enacted by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863 as a National Event. Once, it was moved, in 1939, to the third Thursday of the month by President Franklin Roosevelt during the Great Depression to spur retail sales for the following Christmas Holiday (Roosevelt reluctantly signed the law in 1941 that moved it back to the fourth Thursday). Yup, back in the day the cause of “retail sales” and hopes for a healthy economy were used to reset a focus of “Thanks.” If I decided to only recognize the collective efforts and use of resources, shall we say, “the work of the people,” then the real celebration would only be fulfilled with the next big event… “Black Friday” which starts in some places at 12:01 a.m.!
“Thanks Living” isn’t in response to the Law of the Land. My response is in grateful praise of a deity, the Living God. I am not required to subject myself to this attitude of gratitude and praise, I willfully and purposefully try to make a space to live thanks, each and every day.
What about it? Our species can consider the common good around us, even in the midst of a myriad theologies, races and ideologies. We can see in the other, a common denominator of 46 genes that will surpass any limitation of race, color or creed. We can recognize the abundance of abilities that causes me to be in awe of each individual and greater still, the things we could accomplish if we just learned to work together for a common good.
I wouldn’t limit my praise or gratitude on what my eyes see, or my ears hear. Instead, I expand my vision and my hearing to what could occur through shared dialogue and collective efforts. Our species has been abundantly blessed by those who have gone before us. We have been charged to be stewards of the many resources around us, including each other, but not to enslave us to a mindset that says, “well it’s time to give thanks.” Instead, this is a freedom that we could claim - to live gratefully, thankfully, peacefully, collectively all year long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.