Being a father and having a father, I was looking for something inspirational or meaningful for this week’s column.
I found it, courtesy of Woman’s Day of quotes from famous people over time.
"A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow."
— Unknown
“By the time a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he’s wrong.”
— Charles Wadsworth
“Lately all my friends are worried they’re turning into their fathers. I’m worried I’m not.”
— Dan Zevin
“A father carries pictures where his money used to be.”
— Steve Martin
“The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature.”
— Antoine-Francois Prevost
“I love my father as the stars — he’s a bright shining example and a happy twinkling in my heart.”
— Terri Guillemets
“To a father growing old, nothing is dearer than a daughter.”
— Euripides
“The only thing better than having you for a husband is our children having you for a dad.”
— Unknown
“Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that’s why I call you dad, because you are so special to me. You taught me the game and you taught me how to play it right.”
— Wade Boggs
“My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived and let me watch him do it.”
— Clarence Budington Kelland
“My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me.”
— Jim Valvano
—Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, story-tellers, and singers of song.”
— Pam Brown
“I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father’s protection.”
— Sigmund Freud
“A good father is one of the most unsung, upraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.”
— Billy Graham
“A truly rich man is one whose children run into his arms when his hands are empty.”
— Unknown
Avengers Assemble
Our family has never been big into superhero movies, but in today’s current climate, we had the opportunity to catch up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and took full advantage.
It didn’t seem like it too long, but we got through all 23 films up to date.
While watching Avengers: Endgame, it started to seem like Tony Stark was going to die. He had the perfect life with his wife and daughter and he still felt bitter about what happened in Avengers: Infinity War and what he couldn’t do in earlier movies.
The character that started out selfish in the beginning turned into the ultimate selfless individual at the end.
One person’s opinion: While Endgame and Infinity War were action packed movies from the get-go, my favorite movie of the bunch was Captain America: Civil War.
Least favorite; Dr. Strange. It lost me from the start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.