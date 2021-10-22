One of the things I love about October, is that we are treated to a bunch of horror movies. I was never a big horror fan until I saw Scream in college, which I thought was a very fresh take on the horror genre and became one of my favorite films of all time. Every year, I look forward to seeing if there is another screenwriter who can catch this type of lightening in a bottle. Most years I am usually disappointed. The jury is still out on this year but I am awaiting Antlers which comes out to theaters at the end of this month.
I didn’t have high hopes for Halloween Kills which is a sequel to the 2018 rebooted Halloween. The first movie was pretty average and I was not overtly excited watching the trailer for this new one.
Halloween Kills proclaims itself the next exciting chapter of the Laurie Strode and Michael Myers saga. I know very descriptive, right? It basically is about a supernatural serial killer (Michael Myers) and the woman who is trying to stop him.
This movie was worse than I thought. Having just recently written and produced an audio drama myself that is within the horror genre, I know what kind of care and attention to detail it takes to put out good content. Halloween Kills is a slap in the face for fans of the Halloween franchise. I haven’t seen such an uninspired movie in a long time.
The screenwriters should be embarrassed at this pathetic attempt at writing. Nothing in this piece of trash works, not the plot, not the characters, not the themes and certainly not the tension. I think they know this as well, because the visual effects department has to work overtime to include as much gore as they could to distract the audience from the lazy writing. For all the buildup about how this was going to amp up the conflict between Laurie Strode (played by Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael, we don’t get any of that in this movie. The film is basically a highlight reel of Myers kills, with as little plot and logic thrown in to meld them together. With so little to go on the actors have nothing to work with and their performances are as bland as table salt. I get it that we are not watching Shakespeare but I would have preferred to have slightly more plot development than what we find in most pre-K books.
Overall, I would give this movie a D (A Bad Movie). If you really want to see a film where Michael Myers kills a ton of people in many uninteresting ways, then this film is for you. However, if you care about plot, characters, cohesive theme, tension or scares, then avoid this movie like the plague. The screenwriters tried to elevate this boring slasher flick by hinting at a deeper back story for Michael and by trying to inject a theme. Come on guys, just because you mention a theme doesn’t make it a theme for your movie. I don’t know if they were absent on the day in screenwriting class where they talked about interesting and compelling characters but I haven’t seen such unlikeable and boring characters in ages. If you thought you would get to a continuation of Jamie Strode’s (played by Jamie Lee Curtis) storyline, just park it in neutral because it goes nowhere in this movie. Don’t get me started on the lack of acting talent displayed in this movie. One word: Ick! Normally I can find something good in most movies but Halloween Kills murdered anything praiseworthy. Do not see this stinker! Do not rent it or stream it! Watch the originals as they are much much better films.
Halloween Kills is rated R for string bloody violence throughout, grisly images, language and some drug use. The film was directed by David Gordon Green. The people who need to go back to screenwriting school for this mess of a movie are Scott Teems, Danny McBride and David Gordon Green. Halloween Kills stars a bored Jamie Lee Curtis, an uninspired Judy Greer, and a dull Andi Matichak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.