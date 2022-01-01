We have just celebrated the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ! Merry Christmas to you, which technically does run until the day of Epiphany Jan. 6. The story of the birth of Jesus, most commonly read from Luke 2 is filled with miraculous and wonderful things. But it’s the role of his mother Mary that causes me to pause the most.
I know not every woman has given birth, and for some even thinking about it brings about pain and longing. I hope you know that you are not alone in your grief, longing or anticipation. I know that not every mother has given birth, and for that we rejoice in the gift of motherhood however it has come to you. Mary, did not anticipate that motherhood would come to her in the way it did.
As someone who has carried a child, I cannot imagine what this time must have been like for her. She was young, just a teenager. She was not married and had not had “marital relations” with anyone. She would not have been welcomed by many. Joseph was having second thoughts about entering into marriage with her. Here she is, nine months pregnant and now has to travel about 70 miles on foot. She gets to Bethlehem and they have no place to stay and she is near labor. They end up in an animal stable and she gives birth. No midwife, no pain meds, no clean delivery room. This sounds awful, and yet we (myself included) tend to romanticize it at Christmas. I’m certain this is not how Mary anticipated that motherhood would come to her.
Mary, this young girl, who just gave birth in a barn is the first (I’m assuming) to hold the Savior of the world. A baby, covered in bodily fluids, most likely crying, (no matter what it says in the song Away in Manger) was here being loved by his mother. Did she sing to him? Was her heart about to burst? Did she even care she was in a barn? No matter how a child comes to a mom, there is something so familiar, like you’ve known them forever and will love them forever. This young woman was the first to show love on earth to Jesus.
At the end of Jesus’ life, it would be women who would first see the resurrected Jesus. (We don’t actually know if his mother was one of these women.) It would be women who first proclaimed him living.
Sometimes as women it is tiresome feeling like we carry heavy loads of work to be done, we don’t always feel appreciated. We sometimes feel lonely in this work especially if we are caring for families. But we can look to scripture for strength and courage no matter what work we are called to and know that God loves us more than anyone else. God values you. God needs you for God’s work on earth.
Blessing to you today and every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.