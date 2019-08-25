I remember how much ambition I had in the summer of 2004 as I launched my own landscaping business. Rumor had it that the landscaping crews in Fargo, ND, were all full and I discovered that if I was going to work as a landscaper, I would be working for myself. So, I quickly landed a few small jobs, and started out with little more than a truck, a shovel and a wheelbarrow.
The next season I hired some help and I started organizing my business into “divisions”. I was going to bequeath a division to each of my children (I didn’t even have children yet!) so they would have a livelihood when they became adults. I was going to create a vertically integrated landscaping monopoly where I patented and grew my own plant varieties, designed landscapes, built them and then maintained them for my customers. I’m rarely accused of aiming too low in life!
Then 4 years into my business venture, I found myself closing up shop.
I’ve often reflected on that season of life wondering what it was all for. It had seemed like God was in it when I started, but it didn’t grow like I anticipated and eventually came to nothing. Had I missed God’s leading at the beginning or somewhere along the way?
This spring as I reflected on that season again, I remembered a small incident. I had found a business networking group early in my first summer of business and dutifully attended each week to get referrals. At one of the weekly meetings a pharmacist was telling us about a female hormone supplement that helped sustain pregnancy. Normally I would have been daydreaming, but my wife and I had recently experienced 2 miscarriages and so this pharmacist had my rapt attention. I learned from her that Progesterone is necessary to keep a pregnancy viable in the first trimester and some women don’t produce enough making them prone to first trimester miscarriages unless they take a supplement.
The supplement I learned about that morning turned out to be the critical ingredient my wife needed to sustain a pregnancy. As I reflected, I realized that we now have 6 children because of that presentation, and I wouldn’t have been there had I not been in the landscaping business.
It reminds me of the words Solomon wrote in Proverbs: “In their hearts humans plan their course, but the LORD establishes their steps.” When I started my business, I had great and lofty business plans, but the Lord was leading me in that direction so that I would find a different path altogether: the path to fatherhood. So, while that season did not lead to a lasting business enterprise, it certainly did not come to nothing!
Pastor David George
New Life in Christ Church
