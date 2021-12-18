During the Advent season we hear a lot about joy and rejoicing, and with good reason, we will soon be celebrating the coming of the Christ Child into this world. Paul continues from our passage above (see Philippians 4:5-7) by talking about gentleness, worry, prayer, thanksgiving, and peace. It is almost baffling how often we forget to be gentle and kind to one another these days, how our worries about what might happen to our “God given rights” drown out our ability to find God near us in the present, and how much a little more prayer and thanksgiving on our part (laying our worries and cares on God) could bring about a peace to ourselves which surpasses our ability to understand. All of this through the birth of a child over 2000 years ago. A child who taught us to love our neighbors, to not worry about tomorrow for today has enough worries for itself, to see beyond skin color, borders drawn on maps, cultural and personal choices. A child who above all else taught us to sacrifice for the good of all. Paul’s first command in this passage though is to rejoice in the Lord always. Something much needed today.
In a time when so much negativity still fills the air, we could use some rejoicing. Could we be a bit gentler with the sharpness of our opinions and words? Or find the kindness to look beyond our worry about things someone might take away from us. Things God has in hand. Our God is near to us. We especially remember that in this season of “Emmanuel” (God with us). This hatred and negativity which has infected our hearts needs the healing of Christ. It needs this peace which surpasses all understanding in order to bring us back to a place where we feel safe enough to put our guard down and let God guard our hearts and minds.
In this season of Hope, Peace, Love, and Joy, I prayerfully give thanks for you all. Whether we agree on things or not, whether we like each other or not, the Love of Christ is still central in our lives conquering and forgiving all sin. Our sins, the sins of those we disagree with, and even those sins (ours and other’s) we conjure up in our own mind.
May the Hope of God find space in your hearts to begin the healing needed. May the Peace of God create a spirit of safety in you allowing that healing. May the Love of God infuse you with forgiveness for yourselves and others. May the Joy of God cause you to “Rejoice in the Lord always, again I will say, Rejoice!” God bless you all this Holiday Season!
