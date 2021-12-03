I have an interesting connection with the Ghostbusters franchise. When I was doing my pastoral internship at a south Minneapolis church, I met Ernie Hudson, who played Winston Zeddemore, one of the original Ghostbusters. His mother-law had died and she was a member of the church. Ernie gave a wonderful eulogy at the funeral about his mother-in-law. Afterwards during the luncheon, I got to talk to him for a little bit. He was a very nice guy.
When I began to see the trailers for Ghostbusters: Afterlife I was intrigued and a little worried. I remembered how they bungled bringing Star Wars and Star Trek to a new audience. Would this be three for three or would the Ghostbusters franchise learn from the mistakes of the other franchises?
Ghostbusters: Afterlife according to IMDB (the Internet Movie Database) takes place when a single mom and her two children arrive in a small town and they discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.
I have to say that Hollywood has a formula for these franchises and it is complete garbage. We are treated again to some very big screenwriting flaws, such as the main character not having a story arc, secondary characters having nothing to do and no imagination in the script because they basically rehash the original movie’s plot. It is not inspired screenwriting from any perspective. The studios just play it way to safe which makes for bland stories and characters in general. On its own, without the Ghostbusters franchise support this would be an average movie at best.
So why then did I actually like this movie? One word: nostalgia. This movie brought me back to my childhood and the wonderful memories I had around this movie and this franchise. It brought me back to my time talking to Ernie Hudson. It brought me back to going to the theater to see the original with my circle of friends. These were all good memories and helped me overlook many of the shortcoming of this movie. Unlike several other franchises I have named before, Ghostbusters actually did some stuff right. I didn’t really like the lack of a character arc for Phoebe (played by McKenna Grace) but her overall plot line was okay. McKenna also did a wonderful job of making Phoebe believable and likable. Even though many of the secondary characters didn’t have a lot to do, there were several that fit this universe to a “T.” I really enjoy podcast (played by Logan Kim) who was Phoebe’s friend. They had really good chemistry together and podcast was just a joy to see in action.
Normally I would have eviscerated this movie for its bad screenwriting decisions, but this film still tickled my nostalgia bone and did enough to make the movie viewing experience enjoyable.
Overall, I would give this movie an B (A Good Movie). My rating is based solely on the fact that I liked the feeling of nostalgia that this movie protrudes. However, if I had no exposure to the franchise, then this movie would have been a solid “C” because it fails at several good storytelling practices. Ghostbusters plays out in a similar manner as other franchises that are trying to keep their core audience while looking to introduce the franchise to a new audience. This is a very safe movie. The writers didn’t take any risks which I fine regrettable. That being said, I did enjoy Phoebe’s (McKenna Grace) storyline. There were also some very interesting characters to compliment her on this adventure as well. What really saved this movie though was the nostalgia and having one more adventure in the Ghostbusters universe. If they would end the franchise here, I would be fine with it. I am afraid though they will see this success as a license to make more derivative movies which will have much worse story lines. If you are a fan of the franchise, you will enjoy this one, otherwise I would only watch this if it came on cable.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife is rated PG-13 for some supernatural action and suggestive scenes. The film was directed by Jason Reitman. Screenwriters were Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman. Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars McKenna Grace, Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon.
