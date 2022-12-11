Winter is now upon us, and it’s time to finish preparations for the cold weather ahead. Some of these preparations may include making sure there is enough split wood to keep the fireplace fed, or putting up festive decorations for upcoming celebrations, or planning meals for winter holiday gatherings. One thing that is less fun but still important to remember is that it is once again flu season!

It isn’t the “stomach flu” that we worry about, but influenza, which is a seasonal virus that can cause cough, fever, sore throat, nasal congestion, headache, muscle aches, and fatigue. Some groups of people are at increased risk of getting very sick when they catch influenza. This includes kids under 5 (especially those under 2), adults over 65, pregnant people including up to 2 weeks after birth, and people with certain medical conditions (obesity, diabetes, lung problems like asthma and COPD, heart disease, or any condition that weakens the immune system). While most people with influenza will recover in 1-2 weeks, people in these groups are more likely to require hospitalization or to die from influenza. Receiving the influenza vaccine is one way to reduce the risk of catching influenza and reduce the risk of getting very ill from influenza. The vaccine works by exposing your immune system to an inactivated (killed) form of the virus that allows your body to make antibodies. These antibodies to the influenza virus help protect you from getting and spreading influenza to your friends and family.

