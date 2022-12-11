Winter is now upon us, and it’s time to finish preparations for the cold weather ahead. Some of these preparations may include making sure there is enough split wood to keep the fireplace fed, or putting up festive decorations for upcoming celebrations, or planning meals for winter holiday gatherings. One thing that is less fun but still important to remember is that it is once again flu season!
It isn’t the “stomach flu” that we worry about, but influenza, which is a seasonal virus that can cause cough, fever, sore throat, nasal congestion, headache, muscle aches, and fatigue. Some groups of people are at increased risk of getting very sick when they catch influenza. This includes kids under 5 (especially those under 2), adults over 65, pregnant people including up to 2 weeks after birth, and people with certain medical conditions (obesity, diabetes, lung problems like asthma and COPD, heart disease, or any condition that weakens the immune system). While most people with influenza will recover in 1-2 weeks, people in these groups are more likely to require hospitalization or to die from influenza. Receiving the influenza vaccine is one way to reduce the risk of catching influenza and reduce the risk of getting very ill from influenza. The vaccine works by exposing your immune system to an inactivated (killed) form of the virus that allows your body to make antibodies. These antibodies to the influenza virus help protect you from getting and spreading influenza to your friends and family.
There are several different formulations of the influenza vaccine, or flu shot, available. Generally, there are standard dose inactivated virus vaccines, high dose inactivated virus vaccines, and a live attenuated virus vaccine. The standard dose vaccine is for all healthy individuals between the ages of 6 month and 64 years and is given via injection into a muscle. The high dose vaccine is for adults over the age of 65, as it gives better protection for this group, and is also injected into a muscle. The live attenuated virus is different, as it is given as a nasal spray, so is an option for people aged 2 years to 49 years who have a fear of needles. Because it is a live virus vaccine, it can’t be given to people with weakened immune systems, or who are in the groups who are at high risk of getting very sick from influenza. Two of the largest groups who should not get the live vaccine are pregnant people and children with asthma.
Most people are not in any of these high-risk groups, so why do we recommend that all people over the age of 6 months receive an influenza vaccine? The influenza vaccine reduces the risk of getting influenza even for people who are not likely to become severely ill. If you don’t get influenza, you can’t spread influenza to anyone else. This helps protect friends and family who are at a higher risk by directly preventing you from spreading influenza to them. Indirectly, the more people in the population who are vaccinated, the lower the chance of having a severe influenza season. This is especially important this year, as other respiratory illnesses like RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and COVID-19 are also circulating.
RSV has been going around at much higher rates, and because RSV is most likely to cause severe illness in young children, like influenza, it is putting extra strain on emergency departments and children’s hospitals all over the country, including here in Wisconsin and Minnesota. There is no vaccine for RSV but encouraging influenza vaccination is one way to reduce the chance of a child being hospitalized for a respiratory illness this winter. It also can help reduce the strain on the healthcare system that we are already seeing when the number of kids needing hospital care for influenza, RSV, or COVID-19 are high at the same time.
The most common side effects of the influenza vaccine are arm soreness that lasts two days or less. There are some people with a history of egg allergies who should talk to their doctor about what is the best formulation to receive. Just like there are choices on the type of vaccine to get, there are choices on where you can get the influenza vaccine. Many pharmacies, clinics, county health departments, and employers will offer flu shots by appointment or on a walk-in basis. If you have questions or concerns about the influenza vaccine, COVID-19 vaccine, or any other recommended immunizations for you or your family, talk to your family’s doctor or other healthcare provider. It is vital to have a trusted source of accurate medical information as you make decisions about your health, and any of the providers at Western Wisconsin Health would be honored to be that source of information.
