From June through October, the monthly pageviews for the Bulletin website increased monthly.
I knew it wouldn’t last forever and had a hunch November would end the streak.
It did rather easily. Although we still posted respectable numbers for a month.
The highest viewed story online for November was the news of a gas leak on Main Street. It was certainly noticeable once we walked out of our Bulletin office, but within minutes the matter was over and done with.
The second highest viewed story was a press release we got that I knew couldn’t work for the print version, so I threw it online. It was a story on the Mequon-Thiensville School District being ordered to turn over email distribution list. You never know what the public will be interested in.
The third story was the news that former Polk County jailer Darryl Christensen was seeking a modified sentence after being sentenced to 30 years prison for multiple sexual assault charges in 2016.
Story No. 4 was Baldwin-Woodville’s Max Ramberg continuing his wrestling career at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. After a third-place individual finish in 2020 and a second place finish in 2021, Ramberg is chasing that elusive state championship that year.
The final story was a profile on Carson Hinzman, the St. Croix Central standout and the Middle Border Conference football player of the year.
Hinzman was an offensive and defensive linemen meaning he never touched the ball Friday nights this Fall. I was hoping to get a perspective from other coaches on what made him so good and why Big Ten schools are hoping he continues his football career for them this fall.
A life ended way too soon
We lived in Roberts for nearly seven years and with two young children, the Hazel Mackin Library was a frequent stop.
The staff got to know us and especially our daughters. They greeted us warmly every time.
For most of those years, its director was Krissa Coleman. There isn’t a shadow of doubt in my mind based on her personality and her talents, being a librarian seemed to be a perfect fit for her.
My Facebook news feed unfortunately showed the news she passed away last week at the age of 51. Details aren’t important as to the cause. It’s just sad to know, a wife, mother and friend to many is no longer around.
Today in history
On Dec. 13, 2003, former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was captured. Hussein’s downfall began March 20, 2003, when the United States led the force into Iraq to topple his government, which had controlled the country for more than 20 years. He was executed Dec. 30, 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.