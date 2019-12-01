I bet most of the people, who will be reading this review, are going to see Frozen II because either one of their kids or grandkids are going to want to see it. That is not just wild speculation on my part but based on the opening weekend box office numbers where Frozen II raked in almost one hundred and 30 million dollars. This was probably one of the only movies this year that had a packed house when I went. In fact, I had to wait an extra half an hour because of the demand to see it.
Luckily for us, the adults who are dragged to this movie, it is actually a solid movie. It is more of the same from the previous movie. The same characters, similar music and annoying Olaf jokes…I found them to be more cringey than adorable this time. Most of my complaints about the movie in general are the complaints I tend to have for most sequels. The biggest one being what does Frozen II actually add to the previous story. Frozen II doesn’t really answer this question well, I think we would have been all just as content with having only the first movie unless you are an executive at Disney who wants to make a lot of money.
I should have just given Frozen II a “B” and been done with the review because compared to a lot of the trash I have seen over this year, Frozen II has a story and characters that were competent. However, what I was most disappointed about the film was how they handled the theme of change. Good and Excellent stories and movies help us explore deeper themes in our own lives and Frozen II decided to look at how change affects us. When they first started touching on this theme early in the story I was intrigued with where they were going to go with this. Unfortunately, by the end of the film I realized they were just paying this theme, which many of us still struggle with today, only lip service. The reason that they were so shallow in their study of this important theme was not because it was a child’s movie but because they refused to have us look at all the characters we know and love through a different lens. This movie could have been a lot more powerful if Elsa or Anna could have wrestled with their own character changes. Granted there is some danger in doing this because audiences might not like this direction. However, I would argue that this would make the film more relevant and have more lasting power. Personally, I doubt anybody will remember Frozen II in about a year because of this bad decision.
Overall, I give this movie a B- (A Good Movie). It is hard for lightening to hit twice in the same place and this is how I feel about Frozen II. It is not as good as the original film, which is a common complaint for most sequels. The music is good but again nothing as wildly popular as the blockbuster hit from the first movie Let it Go. When I saw the movie, it was in a packed theater and the kids loved it, especially when Olaf was on the screen. I was disappointed that they didn’t do a deeper dive into the theme of change, which is what the film asks us the audience to consider. Instead, it is a shallow viewpoint that neither pushes the audience or the characters into interesting situations or fields of thought. Kids are going to love revisiting the characters and the storyline is okay for adults but this was a big messed opportunity for this franchise to be something more than just a cash grab.
Frozen II is rated PG-13 for action/peril and some thematic elements. Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee shared directing credits. Jennifer Lee is the sole writer. This film stars the voice talents of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.