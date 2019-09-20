Hello Baldwin community, Matt Anderson here.
A little over a year ago, I Introduced myself in this same fashion in my first column as the new editor of the Baldwin Bulletin. I was thrilled to accept this position that started my career and I’ve learned so much along the way. I would not be where I am today were it not for the Bulletin and the Baldwin community altogether, so it is not without some sadness that I write my last column as editor of the Baldwin Bulletin.
After September 23, I will be taking over the position as the editor of The Sun and Country Messenger newspapers in Osceola and Scandia, MN. I have accepted this opportunity for several reasons – none of which are more important than the fact that I will be much closer to my home and family. That alone was enough for me to make this transition.
Don’t fret! Things aren’t up in the air. Next week, you will be meeting the new editor of the Baldwin Bulletin. All I ask of you is that you are as accepting and kind to them as you were with me during my start here in Baldwin. I know they will thrive if you are willing to do that much.
Now that the hard part is out of the way, I have to take this final opportunity to thank the community that has accepted me so graciously and those who have helped me grow into the person I am today.
Thank you, Tom, our publisher, for giving me the opportunity to start my career here in Baldwin. It’s quite obvious that I wouldn’t even have the opportunity for this transition if you hadn’t put me here at the Baldwin Bulletin from the beginning. Thank you for taking a chance on me then and thank you for taking a chance on me now.
Thank you, Katie, our office manager, for caring about me enough to know when I was down and talking me through my uncertainties. I may have broken on several occasions were it not for your encouragement. Thank you for being there as a coworker, and more importantly, a friend.
Thank you, Jake (Katie’s son), for the spirited, entertaining debates over just about everything. Growing up in those teenage years is a difficult, exciting, wild ride, but you’re almost too smart for you own good, so I know you’re going to do just fine.
Thank you to my wife, and my whole family. I wouldn’t be standing were it not for the love I receive from all of you every single day. Even making this decision to move to Osceola was a decision made with all of you. I love you all so very much, and I’m sorry to make you switch subscriptions.
Last, but certainly not least, thank you to everyone living in Baldwin that had any involvement in the Baldwin Bulletin this last year. I was lifted up by some of you during times of struggle, and I was “called out” for my mistakes by others. The positivity made me confident in my role as an editor, and the criticism made me tougher in all the right ways.
So, thank you for accepting me into your community, and thank you for reading the Baldwin Bulletin during my time here. I’ve learned more than I ever anticipated in this short time, and I am forever grateful to have started my career with all of you.
- Matt Anderson
