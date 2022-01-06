I took a day off from work last week to participate in an activity which seemed like it was going to take forever, but the result ended up like a snap.
The Hudson movie theater has $5 movies all day on Tuesdays and with the list of movies currently available, our family had four of them they wanted to see.
The schedule worked out in which we could see Encanto, Sing 2, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Spiderman: No Way Home, one right after the other.
We would be getting there around 11:40 a.m. and leaving after 9 p.m. We would be looking at a meal consisting of popcorn and snacks along with our favorite beverage drinks. Every meal doesn’t have to be healthy all the time, right?
I was worried the day would drag at times, there would be parts in which I want to look at my phone or my Fitbit to see the time and ask myself, “Are we done yet?”
It’s safe to say those moments didn’t happen.
Without turning into Siskel and Ebert (aging myself, I know) or our own movie review, Paul Backstrom, I enjoyed all four movies. Encanto was a pleasant surprise. The plot kept me hooked and especially knowing if I could recognize any of the voice actors.
Sing 2 had me hooked with all the U2 references and the fact with the characters were able to overcome adversity. Who doesn’t love stories like that?
Ghostbusters: Afterlife had you going down Nostalgia Lane especially when they brought out the originals (you could hear more than one person voice their approval in our theater) and it was a nice touch to have the kids save the adults.
Which brought us to the main event, Spiderman and a sold-out theater.
It was action packed from the beginning. I was wondering how they’re going to bring in Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the previous portrayers of Spider-Man, but the storyline worked. There’s no doubt another Spider Man has to be in the works, just based off box sales alone.
As I was trying to remember where we parked our vehicle to leave, it was amazing how quickly the day went and how much fun it was. And how much I would spend the entire day watching movies again.
Crime and death rules December pageviews
The results from December’s most viewed stories online showed if the stories involved crime or death, they will get clicked.
Jesse Smith, the Roberts man accused of injuring police officers in a dispute, was the No. 1 story with over 1,380 page views. Smith is charged with two counts of injuring a police officer and one count of fleeing/eluding an officer.
The tragic news of Baldwin native Carson Lunde’s life ending at the age of 18 as he died in a car accident in Dunn County was second with 1,090 page views.
The third highest viewed story was the news of the Baldwin Fire Inspector venting his frustration with Dollar General to the Village Board. Mark Neely explained to the Board he was losing his patience over blocked aisles and exits. “They fix it, they fall back,” he said. “They fix it, they fall back.” Neely said the Village has even shut them down four times, but that doesn’t seem to work.
Story No. 4 was the news that Thomas Harrington, 61, Hudson, died in a one-car accident in the town of St. Joseph. Harrington was eastbound on County Highway E when he entered the Wisconsin DNR parking lot, struck a metal gate and several trees, causing his car to roll.
The fifth story was how the Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central school district did on school report cards issued by the state Department of Public Instruction.
