Food can affect people in many, many different ways

So, you feel like an idiot if you left your phone at home (check) or were late to bringing your kids to one of their appointments (check) or missed an email that threw your entire day out of whack (check).
If all those happen on the same day, you can’t help but think, this is the world’s worst day, nothing worse can happen.
Yet, those days couldn’t be as bad as the day Kentarias Gowans had recently.
The Associated Press reports, Gowans, 20, of Flowery Branch, Georgia, was scheduled to work Thanksgiving night at a Steak ‘n Shake restaurant. He apparently called in, but went to the restaurant that night, held a gun to a co-worker’s head and demanded money.
Police were called to the scene and saw employees running from the business, which had customers at the time. He briefly raised the gun at officers before dropping it. He was arrested after a brief struggle during which a stun gun was used. He has been charged with multiple offenses including aggravated assault.
If you think that story is out of the ordinary, just imagine the moment Ryan Bishop had involving food and guns.
Ryan Bishop told a Tucson station KOLD TV, he was approaching the Pima County Fairgrounds when suddenly the window on the driver’s side shattered. He pulled over and inspect.
“I opened the door, took a look around it and then I her this ‘Pop! Pop! Pop! Pop!” he said. “So I got in my car and continued driving.
He pulled over eventually and called the police, who soon arrived at the scene. They discovered a bullet sitting on his dashboard, and that’s when Bishop focused on the taco he had been eating when the shots rang out.
Bishop told KOLD he normally drives with his car window down with his arm on the window ledge ― the same spot where the bullet hit his car.
“I’m pretty sure [eating a] taco saved my life, or at least stopped my arm from getting blown apart,” he said. “I had the window closed because I didn’t want pieces of the taco flying around.”
I know of a lot of people who enjoy sweet tea, but they want might think twice after hearing the story of Parrish Brown.
The Associated Press reports last month Brown went to a McDonald’s on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina and asked for a sweet tea with light ice and extra lemon.
Brown now believes “extra lemon” was code for marijuana, since he found three bags of weed in his cup. He says he only realized it once he was “high as a kite.”
Brown says he’d never had marijuana, so he didn’t recognize the taste. He says he paid regular price for the items.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Bob Bromage says an investigation is ongoing. He didn’t specify which McDonald’s Brown had gone to.
This last story might be my favorite food-related story ever.
Anyone with unpaid parking fines at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus had the option to reduce or cover the cost of their tickets with peanut butter and jelly
KTUU-TV reported the university would take donations for their annual payment tradition until Nov. 8 to help combat student hunger.
Officials say the food went to students in need.
University officials say each person could use PB&J payments for two citations issued within the past 45 days. Officials say two 16-ounce (454-gram) jars offer a $10 credit, three jars offer a $35 credit and five jars offer a $60 credit. Officials say any unopened commercially produced nut butter-almond, cashew, peanut butter or any flavor jam, jelly, marmalade or preserves would be accepted.
