Sunday, June 14 is Flag Day. While researching articles about the day, I admit there was a lot I didn’t know about the day. Here is some of that information.
History
The “Stars and Stripes” was designated the official National symbol of the United States of America by the Continental Congress on June 14, 1777 — the fifth item on the agenda that day. It was resolved in the Journal of the Continental Congress “that the flag of the 13 United States be 13 stripes alternate red and white: that the Union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.
In 1885, a 19-year-old school teacher named Bernard J. Cigrand in Waubeka, Wisconsin, placed a 10” 38-star flag in an inkwell on his desk at the front of his one-room classroom. He prompted his students to write an essay about what the flag meant to them, referring to that day, June 14 as the flag’s birthday.
In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson declared June 14 as National Flag Day. He proclaimed “The Flag has vindicated its right to be honored by all nations of the world and feared by none who do righteousness.” On August 3, 1949, President Truman signed an Act of Congress, recognizing the holiday of Flag Day and encouraging Americans to celebrate it.
One June 14, 2004, Congress unanimously approved Flag Day originating in Waubeka, Wisconsin (which is Ozaukee County).
Old Glory
The name “Old Glory” was first applied to the U.S. flag by a young sea captain who lived in Salem, Mass. On his 21st birthday, March 17, 1824, Capt. William Driver was presented a beautiful flag by his mother and a group of Salem girls. Driver was delighted with the gift and named the flag “Old Glory”. Old Glory accompanied the captain on his many sea voyages. In 1837, he quit sailing and settled in Nashville. On patriotic days, he displayed Old Glory proudly from a rope extending from his house to a tree across the street.
After Tennessee seceded from the Union in 1861, Captain Driver hid Old Glory, sewing it inside a comforter. When the Union soldiers entered Nashville on February 25, 1862, Driver removed Old Glory from its hiding place. He carried the flag to the capitol building and raised it above the state capitol.
Shortly before his death, the old sea captain placed a small bundle into the arms of his daughter. He said to her: “Mary Jane, this is my ship’s flag, Old Glory. It has been my constant companion. I love it as a mother loves her child. Cherish it as I have cherished it.”
The flag remained as a precious heirloom in the Driver family until 1922. It was then sent to the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., where it is carefully preserved under glass.
Order of Precedence
The order of precedence when displaying military flags together is Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.
Thanks to vfw.org and nationalflagday.org for the information.
