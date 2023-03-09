Since late 2019, sales of recreational marijuana have begun in two of Wisconsin’s neighboring states, while a third appears poised to legalize the substance soon.

As of January 2023, three out of every ten Wisconsin residents above the age of 21 live within an hour’s drive of a legally operating, recreational marijuana dispensary. When that zone is expanded to a 75-minute drive, 50% of all Wisconsinites of legal age (about 2.16 million individuals) can drive to a recreational dispensary, including all residents of major cities like Milwaukee and Madison.

