We knew it was a bit too good to last.
The lovely summer like weather has begun to change and as October continues to fly by, the weather has turned cooler and the battle of wills about the thermostat has commenced in households everywhere.
Look, I love the golden times of the year when you can get by without the furnace or the air conditioner. It’s almost like a mini lottery win when this happens in the spring, summer or fall. Like finding a spare $200 in your pocket when you are doing laundry.
These special times are a gift, much like the lovely weather we have been having. We should always be grateful for gifts. It helps us pay the other bills.
At our home we have run the furnace a few times. It got cold for a bit last month and the weather at the end of the week last week was cold. That smell of burning dust, accumulated for months, when you use your furnace for the first time is, shall we say, unique and unmistakable. It’s as easily recognizable as new car smell. It’s also much more disgusting.
We normally don’t think too much about dust. It’s always around us and if we clean on a regular basis, it is kept at bay. The inside of your furnace and your air ducts aren’t easily accessed, so that dust we normally clean on a regular basis has a safe haven in your heating system, at least for a while.
When the furnace gets fired up, the destruction of the accumulated dust begins and it isn’t pretty. But after the furnace has run a few times, the dust and the smell goes away, or we grow accustomed to the smell.
When I was a kid, the old home we lived in had no ductwork and a gravity fed fuel oil furnace. The furnace was in the basement, accessed through a large grate on the main floor. Lighting the furnace involved turning a valve that would allow the thick, black fuel oil to begin flowing into the combustion chamber. The fuel oil was ignited by lighting a facial tissue on fire and dropping it in the oil.
You did this by lying on your stomach and dropping it down. We had a wooden yardstick that was used to push the burning tissue to the fuel oil if you missed on your drop. The blackened end of the stick, which was also used for corporal punishment, gave the entire process sort of a campfire feel.
Usually, my late father Arved (aka The Chief) took care of lighting the furnace and regulating the heating system. On occasions when the tank ran out while the Chief was at work, my mother had to re-light the furnace, something she dreaded. It didn’t help matters that her children were underfoot and wanting to “help.”
Despite it all, she would get the furnace going again. When this happened, the temperature in the house dropped and we all would gather on the grate and revel in the heavy, warm heat coming from the furnace. We did the same thing in the morning or when we came in from playing outside.
We really didn’t care about the smell.
Here’s hoping the first furnace smell dissipates quickly in your home.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.