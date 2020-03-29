One of the things my family likes to do is visit our local library about every other week. Over the years I have gone from reading mainly science fiction books to being captivated by history and biographies. In January of this year, I ran across a book on Alfred Hitchcock. It was a very fascinating read because it showcased all of his film chronology. I looked on my Netflix account under their classic movies section and didn’t see any of his films. So just for fun I went on to the popular video sharing site YouTube.com and looked for some of his films and believe it or not many of his early films were there in all of their glory. The awesome thing was that they were also free of charge. This got me to thinking as many of us are practicing good social distancing what kinds of movies can we find on YouTube for free. A couple of caveats before we begin (1) again this is a free list, so there are not a lot of current movies on the list; (2) this is current as of today and might not be current in a couple of weeks; (3) and it might require a couple of searches to find the movie(s) or Movie channel(s) you are looking for.
If you like classic movies, namely ones produced in the 1930s-1950s, I have the channel for you, simply look up the YouTube channel Timeless Classic Movies.
They showcase a ton of different classic film categories such as Westerns, Crime Noir, Thrillers, Comedies, Dramas, Science Fiction, and even Silent Movies. The nice thing about these films is that there is only one ad to begin the feature film and then there are no additional ads, which makes for a nice film viewing experience. Personally, I have been on a mystery film kick the last week or so, which is why I am going to watch The Thirteen Guest which was made in 1932 and stars Ginger Rogers. This movie was written by crime fiction writer Armitage Trail best known for writing Scarface.
If black and white films are not your passion and you want to skip ahead several decades, I have another YouTube Channel for you. If you look up the YouTube Movies channel, after scrolling down a little bit past the New Release section, you will find a section called Free to Watch. These movies are indeed free to watch, though they do contain ads. It is sort of like watching a movie on cable television versus watching it in the theater. Free is free though. Surprisingly they do have some decent movies on here, like 1985’s Teen Wolf, which stars Michael Keaton, which is about a teen age boy who becomes a werewolf and how he must deal with these new incredible powers. Personally, I think the film should be rated PG-13 but they didn’t have that rating back in the 80s. However, it was fun watching this movie and thinking about when I saw it as a teen ager. There are a wide variety under this section as well such as child’s movies, documentaries, thrillers, horror movies, and science fiction. For all the good gems like Teen Wolf, most of the rest of the movies would probably score an average to below average rating in storytelling and acting.
A third and braver way to find your movie selection would be to type the name of the movie title into the YouTube search bar. This was how I found most of the Alfred Hitchcock’s movies that I wanted to see. Granted this is a big hit or miss approach but sometimes your efforts will be rewarded.
I hope some of these suggestions will lead to you finding some hidden gems and maybe a good couple of golden oldies from the past that will help entertain you as we social distance from one another. Stay safe and happy movie viewing.
