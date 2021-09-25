As a parent, there are many ways that I intentionally show love to my children. I spend quality time with them doing things they enjoy. I encourage them and affirm them with my words. I give them hugs, back rubs and foot massages. I make meals for them and keep the house neat and tidy for them and I give them good gifts that they will appreciate.
As a son, I was just on the receiving end of my own father’s love in a way that I would never have imagined: He planned for his death and funeral and expressed his wishes long before his final hours arrived. I had never thought of loving my children in this fashion, but now I will make sure to do so.
My father passed away just last month. He wasn’t in terrible health or rapidly declining, so it caught us all by surprise. But he had a health directive and he had discussed it with my mother and my sister who is a nurse. We knew that he didn’t want us to artificially prolong his life when the prognosis was grim. That made the decision to end life support much easier for us. He told us what he would want done.
He also had taken the time to plan his funeral (complete with a budget and money set aside to cover expenses) so that in our moment of grief we had a framework for making decisions and moving forward with the funeral. He even collected all of his biographical information which enabled an easy obituary composition. Those details are hard to fill in when you are consumed with grief.
He had also reviewed his household responsibilities with my mother so that she knew what he did and how he did it. That was an enormous help for her, my sisters and I as we began figuring out what life around the house without my father looks like.
These were the final acts of love that my father gave me. He took action and made decisions a few years ago so that I could feel his love in the midst of grieving his departure.
Even though it is hard to imagine or think about my own death, I will love my children the same way.
John 13:34 NIV “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.”
