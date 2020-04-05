When asking planet life questions via theory quotation information, keep in mind statisticians support theories via learned skills for supporting positions agencies require in concept. That is exactly how our Earth acquired nuclear waste poisonous storage facilities.
Idealism pays great sums to present theory in support of financial status views, whatever they may be. Presenting scenarios in support of a favorable concept happens for set-up reasoning to then conform consensus. Colleges teach those skills to students who may use them in business practice.
Mother Nature presents a set of indicators supporting reality, not theory. Look to expert information as presented by nature in all its telling splendor. Free natural life answers are reliable view.
Be curious but maintain reality in research enlightenments. Think carefully what you present. Be aware of what you are concluding. Life on planet Earth is our home, our only living realm.
