One of the traditions we have at my house is to go watch a movie during the weekend of Thanksgiving. This is fun because many times I go to the theater alone which if the picture is dull makes for a long time. My children were interested in seeing Encanto, so we headed off to our local theater to see where this latest Disney adventure would take us.
Encanto is about a young Colombian girl who has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without any magical powers. She also has to figure out what is causing her families magical powers to fade.
Let me start out by saying what I really enjoyed about this movie which was its animation. Disney animation has been getting a bad rap because of how aesthetically pleasing Pixar’s movies are. The quality of the animation has improved a lot with Disney’s animation studio and I was really impressed with the animation, color palette, and general look of the film.
And that is about it. The rest of the film was either below average or average. The story itself was pretty dull and uninspired which doesn’t really surprise me because Charise Castro Smith was involved in this production. I have not really liked her style and how she tells a story. I thought her last movie (Raye and the Last Dragon) was dull and boring. Encanto seems to share a lot of things I found wrong with her last endeavor. I was disappointed to see that Jared Bush was also involved with this project. I had liked several of his other movies Zootopia and Moana. However, I don’t think his effort on this film was anything close to these other ones. Disney animation has really dropped the ball in terms of having compelling and interesting antagonists in their films. Encanto is missing this important piece. Its themes about family are also very muddled and myself as well as my children had to exert a lot more brain power to figure out what they were trying to get across to us. Speaking of muddled, we felt a lot of the musical performances were muddled. There were several instances where I couldn’t understand the words, not because they were in Spanish but because we couldn’t hear the words. I think either the theater had a bad audio mix of the movie or it was the movie itself. We all agreed there wasn’t a lot of good musical numbers. Finally, the characters were fairly dull both in performance by the voice actors as well as how they were written. Encanto falls into the same trap as Eternals where there are too many characters for us to follow or to care about.
All in all, it was fun going to see a movie with my children but I wish we would have picked a better movie.
Overall, I would give this movie an C (An Average Movie). The animation in any Disney movie is always gorgeous and Disney doesn’t disappoint with Encanto especially with all the vibrant colors. My children and myself however were not impressed with much else from the movie. We didn’t like the musical numbers at all because they didn’t have a lot of energy or meaning. There were many parts that were hard to understand not because they were in Spanish but they sounded like the audio mix was way off. I don’t know if that was a theater issue or a movie issue. It wasn’t just my ears but my children also complained about this as well. One of the things that continue to plague Disney movies have been their lack of a compelling antagonist. Encanto upholds this backward tradition to its detriment. It also makes the sin of not giving us compelling characters. This lack of enthralling characters can be heard in all the voice acting which was pedestrian at best but generally uninspired. Don’t get me started on the story. I expected a lot more out of Jared Bush who wrote Moana. It shouldn’t have surprised me though that I didn’t like the story because his cowriter was Charise Castro Smith who wrote the horrible Raya and the last Dragon. There are so many better Disney movies out there, so I would wait to watch this on Disney plus when you are bored.
Encanto is rated PG for some thematic elements and for mild peril. The film was directed and written by Jared Bush, Charise Castro Smith and Byron Howard. Encanto stars the voice talents of Stephanie Beatriz, Maria Cecilia Botero and John Leguizamo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.