The COVID-era changed our lives quite a bit - some of these changes have returned to normal, some changes have lingered, and some changes will never return to the way they were. One of the things that has lingered is the way people are viewing their current employment and the value they’re placing on their own time and effort.
Many people have returned to the workforce, and we see these numbers reflected in the current unemployment statistics. COVID has allowed people to reevaluate what’s important to them in their work; they took the time they had off during the pandemic to revisit the reason and value of the job they have. Doing this has made a lot of people look for a change. Driving around the towns we live and work in, we can see “Hiring” signs are commonplace but, what can a small or midsized employer do to retain the employees they have and attract new ones?
This is a loaded question in that there are many angles that can cause employee turnover, such as: company culture, inadequate pay, insufficient benefits, woeful supervisors, a long commute, etc. Where an advisor comes to your aid is in helping the employer get started or improve on your benefits package. While it might seem like setting up an employer-sponsored retirement is a tall mountain to climb, the IRS has created plans specifically designed to help small and mid-sized employers – the SIMPLE, SEP, and individual 401(k) – these plans offer the flexibility and easy-maintenance that small and mid-sized employers need. For large employers, the more commonly known employer sponsored plan can be set up with the help of an advisor, too – the 401(k).
Hiring a knowledgeable and local advisor can be beneficial in helping the employer, navigate the creation or evaluation of this critical part of your compensation package. Because they are readily available, they are a reliable resource for your business. For your employees, a knowledgeable, local advisor can help guide them on their path to retirement saving while working with someone they know and trust; someone who can provide them advice and guidance.
Jose Alvarez is a Financial Advisor with LPL. Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. WESTconsin Credit Union and WESTconsin Investment Advisors are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using WESTconsin Investment Advisors and may also be employees of WESTconsin Credit Union. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of WESTconsin Credit Union or WESTconsin Investment Advisors. Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:
Not Insured by NCUA or Any Other Government Agency Not Credit Union Guaranteed Not Credit Union Deposits or Obligations May Lose Value
