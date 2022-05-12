Last month, Wisconsinites turned out across the state to make their voices heard in local elections that impacted our schools, our courts, and our municipal governments.
In Aug. and Nov., Wisconsin voters will do it again.
But none of it is possible without the hard work and dedication of our local election clerks who, in the face of long hours and relentless scrutiny, ensured that every ballot was counted - giving each and every voter an equal voice.
These election heroes are not faceless nor nameless. They are our neighbors, the people we pass in the local grocery store aisles, and the fellow parents sitting next to us at our children’s sporting events.
We can trust our local elections, because they are run by folks we know - folks who remain nonpartisan and volunteer countless hours of their time to ensure that we, their neighbors, can confidently exercise our freedom to vote.
Even at the height of COVID-19, our votes were able to be cast and counted because election clerks value our democracy. That’s why it’s important to thank every person who makes our elections possible, and all they do to protect our freedoms.
Because no matter our race, zip code, or background, we value the freedom to have a say in decisions that impact our lives - and it’s voting that makes that freedom possible.
Despite the fact that election clerks serve a nonpartisan role, some conservative politicians in Wisconsin are targeting our election clerks with intimidation schemes.
They’re attacking the very people who safeguard the integrity of our elections - who show up to count our ballots even during a pandemic and other global crises. It’s time we show up for them, too.
The harassment of the people who help Wisconsinites turn in their ballots and have their voices heard must stop. You can call your state legislature today, at 1-800-362-9472, to tell them enough is enough.
And take some time this week to say ‘thank you’ to your local election clerk. It’s the least we can do for the people who – day in and day out – are laying the groundwork to protect our freedom to cast our ballots safely and securely.
A Better Wisconsin Together is a state-based research and communications hub for progressives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.